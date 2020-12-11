Letter: Opioid makers should go to prison with victims

After reading the article “Opioid maker to plead guilty” in The Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, it really made my blood boil. The rich and famous, those that can afford the best legal minds to get them a slap on the wrist and stay out of prison for the rest of their lives.

Yet, the young man on the corner with a few bags of drugs is arrested, sits in a prison cell for years, because he can’t afford an attorney and when he is sentenced, he is usually given more prison time than imagined. Where is his mercy, his justice? He killed no one, he abused no one, he addicted no one, yet the rich and powerful walk away almost unscathed by their greed and lack of empathy and compassion that was “over-ruled” by the great green dollar bill. Billions and billions of profit for a life never to be lived or never to be recovered before this devilish drug hit our doctors’ offices, pharmacies, back alleys and our homes. They should go to “prison” – “real prison” with some of their victims. That would be a “sentence they will never forget.”