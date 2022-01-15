Letter: Organize women to reduce gun violence

The planning meeting to address gun violence in Roanoke properly stressed a community-based approach and not a legal one to address this issue.

Their discussions centered on after-school activities to positively channel COVID-induced stresses in teenagers and young adults who are considered responsible for much of this violence.

Activities such as art, theater and basketball courts would work well in this regard as a constructive diversion. However, they will not confront the elephant in the room, the gun.

This author suggests an active, direct approach to encourage mothers, girlfriends and spouses to ban guns in their homes. This is a bold move and it would require women in the community to organize, possibly under the auspices of this embryotic Gun Violence Prevention Committee, to issue their demand collectively, because a piecemeal approach will not work. An invitation letter to registered women voters might increase participation in the meeting.

Breonna Taylor’s fate clearly demonstrates the security of a gun in the house. Requiring a son to choose the security of home and get rid of his gun or choose the “security” of owning a gun and move out is tough love but it discourages dangerous activities.

Women have the moral authority to ban guns in their homes to make the lives of their loved ones matter, be they black, white or other. Furthermore, they can do this without violating the Second Amendment. The lives of their children and life’s partner are at stake, free of drive-by shootings and violent confrontations.

Restaurants and bars could play a crucial role by banning guns and installing a metal detector at the door.

The city could use Rescue Plan money to supply the necessary hardware and help with paying a bouncer to man it.

Funds could also support a generous gun buy-back program to get them off the street and to supply mothers with metal detecting wands to insure gun-free gatherings in their home. A bold move, but we need to try something innovative to save lives.

Edward Yadlowsky, Radford