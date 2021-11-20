Letter: Organized religion responsible for much that's good in the world

There are two points to make regarding "Lessons from 75 years" as it appeared in the Nov. 15 edition of The Roanoke Times. Jerry Polverino had me until he said "answers never reside in the close minded ugliness of religion ... remembering all religions are evil", etc., etc., ad nauseum.

While I champion Jerry's right to have — and express — his opinions, let's all just remember that they were expressed as just that — opinions. Personally I do not even want to imagine a world without organized religion.

If you think things are bad as they are now, without our churches, synagogues, temples and other places of worship and the guidance they provide, our world would be in total, unbridled chaos. As I've stated many times and in many places, the Ten Commandments are a truly inspirational code by which to live our lives. Jerry made it perfectly clear that he is an atheist and I support his right to be such, if he lives his life according to his own more positive beliefs he expressed in his article.

Jerry also made the statement "fear the poverty of greed" to which I heartily agree. Which brings me to my second point: If all the dollars being sent out from Washington (the Infrastructure Bill) are only used for their intended purpose — great!