Letter: Osama's dream come true

As we remember the horror of 9/11, Osama Bin Laden must be celebrating the fractured state of our nation. He could not have conceived a better strategy to disrupt our democracy.

The current COVID-19 deaths resulting from unvaccinated, unmasked citizens far surpass those from the attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon. Rioters storm the Capitol and domestic terrorists now pose a greater threat than external ones. Wild conspiracy theories abound, legitimate elections results are disputed, and political differences seem unsolvable. Osama’s followers now realize the best way to destroy us is to let us destroy ourselves.