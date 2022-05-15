Letter: Our bodies are ours to govern

Imagine that your adult son needs a kidney to live. Should your government have the authority to force you to donate a kidney to him? What if you are estranged and haven't spoken in years? What if you are in ill health and your doctor advises against such a procedure? What if your son is so sick that he is likely not to survive the transplant?

Forget the kidney — should your government have the authority to force you to donate even so much as a pint of blood to your son? No matter how noble or critical the cause, does your government have the authority to force you to use any part of your body to preserve someone else's life — even your own child?

The answer is no. In America, we have the authority to determine how our bodies are used with regard to donating "life" to another person or would-be person. Every individual in a free country has that inalienable right.

Even women.

Donna StClair, Forest