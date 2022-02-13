Letter: Our common humanity

Black History Month, or also known as African-American-Month, is an annual celebration where the accomplishments of African Americans are recognized and remembered for their important role in the history of America.

I am a Pakistani Ahmadi Muslim woman and I grew up in Germany. The first resource that I have on how to treat my fellow human is the Quran.

The Holy Quran emphasizes the importance of equality and brotherhood. It says: “O mankind, We have created you from a male and a female; and We have made you into tribes and subtribes that you may know one another. Verily, the most honorable among you, in the sight of God, is he who is the most righteous among you. Surely, God is All-Knowing, All-Aware” (49:14). We are all one family but we are also individuals so we can learn from each other's good characteristics.

The topic of slavery and racism in America was discussed in my school, but it was never talked about in depth. I can’t remember if we ever discussed African American people's accomplishments.

Once I moved to America I gained much knowledge. From Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali, Yarrow Mamout to Monemia McKoy, they are all inspiring African Americans. I have also learned that our African American Muslims played a key role in shaping our Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, USA.

Whenever I meet an African American, I always receive love and respect. My neighbors are the most kindhearted people and I always ask myself why some people are racist? Their accomplishments, their hardships and their sufferings should not only be remembered and acknowledged in February. We need to learn all the time and support our beautiful African American brothers and sisters.

Aasma Ahmad, Lorton