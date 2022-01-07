Letter: Our democracy faces a precipitous fall

American democracy is facing a clear and present danger.

Storm clouds are gathering, and the forces that would tear us apart are marshaling.

The violent attempted overthrow of our government on Jan. 6 was but a preview of the coming storm. This may sound melodramatic, but the reality is that a recent poll showed that more than 70% of Republicans believe the “Big Lie” that Trump won the election, despite all the factual information and legal decisions to the contrary. Trump has the Red Tide in his hand, and his subjects are willing to do anything to return him to power.

In states under Republican control, election boards are being manipulated to control the electoral process. They will be empowered to disenfranchise Democratic voters. Voting districts are being distorted to favor Republican candidates. Republicans in Congress have abetted this threat by their silence and their actions to support this move to autocracy. Moderates of the right are retiring, leaving their party in the grip of the radicals.

In an article in the January/February issue of The Atlantic magazine, it is written that “For more than a year now, with tacit and explicit support from their party’s national leaders, state Republican operatives have been building an apparatus of election theft. Elected officials in Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and other states have studied Donald Trump’s crusade to overturn the 2020 election. They have noted the points of failure and have taken concrete steps to avoid failure next time.”

“The democratic emergency is already here,” Richard L. Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UC Irvine, stated. “We face a serious risk that American democracy as we know it will come to an end in 2024,” he said, “but urgent action is not happening.”

Every great power has gone through the cycle of rise and fall — the Roman Empire, the Ottoman Empire, the British Empire. The American experiment in democracy faces a precipitous fall if we don’t recognize the danger and take quick and effective steps to save it.

Dick Bauman,

Blacksburg