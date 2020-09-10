 Skip to main content
Letter: Our democracy is at stake
Letter: Our democracy is at stake

The crisis for the heart of our democracy is being viewed in real time. Sending unidentifiable goon squads and "soldiers" into our cities "kidnapping" individuals; tossing them into unmarked vehicles; using the military against citizens - all pages out of the "book" of dictators and authoritarians.

There's no place for this in our America. The "ship of state," without leadership at the helm, is aimlessly drifting away from Democratic norms.

Now Trump's new anti-democratic move undermining the USPS, an attempt to suppress the vote. All Trump's anti-democracy tactics and policies, including constant "end-runs" around the US Constitution, should be of concern for every citizen - whether Democratic, Independent, Republican; left or right; progressive or conservative.

It's not enough to wear a lapel flag pin made in China or say the Pledge of Allegiance. Our Pledge is to our country, not a pledge to Trump, nor his political party. You are not more patriotic because you support Trump or wear his red hat. It will take the courage of all patriots to restore our country. Americans must work diligently to undo all the damage Trump has done - whether his dismissive relationship with our allies; the damage done by Trump's COVID-19 non-response, crashing the economy, plunging us into financial and social chaos; Trump's less than legal infusion of foreign money and "donations" from fawning billionaire appointees wishing to "grift" their way through their governmental tenure; and finally, Trump's own fanning flames of racism and hate by his mean-spirited divisive rhetoric.

I hope we've all become aware of just how fragile the American experiment is, how tenuous the "rule of law" and the importance of maintaining a free equal society for all. I hope for an American renaissance - a clarion call - to return to kindness, decency, compassion and democratic principles.

"Keeping" our Democracy should not be a partisan issue.

Benjamin Franklin, at the close of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, was asked, “What have you given us, Mr. Franklin?” he replied, “A republic, Madam, if you can keep it!”

This is what's at stake.

S.A. MILLER

HARDY

