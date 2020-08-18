Letter: Our flag, respected

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs was the first venue to hold a professional athletic event with fans since the COVID-19 virus closed down all professional sporting events. A number of Roanokers were asked to be ushers for this event, and I count myself so lucky to have been asked to be one of them.
There was so much that was impressive about this event. Firstly, the players were not divas. While these young men and women are EXTREMELY competitive athletes, they are also just young, fit, handsome, beautiful people. (Just like all of us!) They chatted with us, sat with us and we got to listen to their everyday banter. I was so impressed by the fact that while within the next few months these players will be competitors, for this event they cheered and encouraged each other throughout every match.
There were 66 matches and prior to each match the national anthem was played. Not ONCE was there a knee bent, but rather there were hands on hearts, hats removed and respect shown for the American flag. Bear in mind, many of these players were not from America but they showed the respect deemed proper for our flag. Therein lies my question, why was this not covered by the local or national media? Why not pictures on the front page of sports sections of these athletes who have no agenda but to win? Call me silly and old fashioned but isn’t that what sports was originally designed to be about? Don’t we call it a game for a reason? Sportsmanship and genuine camaraderie were on full display at the Greenbrier but the media chose to ignore it. One doesn’t need to be a rocket scientist to recognize that divisiveness sells. And so we are left with the question of how do we bring America to any semblance of cohesion if we can’t even acknowledge those athletes who chose to stand behind their country in a simple moment of solidarity.
At “America’s Resort - The Greenbrier” American respect was in full display. I regret that so many people were unable to witness that because of the misguided decisions of a few.
LONI BIER
DALEVILLE
