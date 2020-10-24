Letter: Our great America

Four years ago, candidate Donald J. Trump promised to “Make America Great Again.” Today we see what this America has become. Indeed, it has been “Great” for the well-heeled, powerful members of Trump’s new Republican Party who enjoy the benefits of lower taxes, deregulation, and a sympathetic judicial system. Their “Great America” rations health care, education, and justice; promotes racial division and ignores the science associated with pandemics and climate change. As a result, America is not so great for the “rest of us” including Democrats, Independents, and many of Trump’s followers. We are choking on Trump’s continuous smokescreen of hate, division, and confusion while our adversaries watch a nation with the world’s mightiest armed forces weakened by internal strife.