Letter: Our nation is in deeper trouble

The enablers of Donald Trump did so because he was brash and crazy enough to boldly put forward their agenda that has evolved over decades. For most of them that ambition, or their brazenness, fell short of inciting a mob to storm Congress. That does not absolve them of supporting decades of lies, including climate change which has already brought great damage to our country as well as the rest of the world.

I do hope that you will print this letter. Even though there is no election coming up, it still has time value. Our nation is in deeper trouble than most of us realize and has been so for longer than most of us realize. I tried to make it short and to the point so please try to fit it in.