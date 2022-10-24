Letter: Our nation is losing its way

The midterm elections we are facing this November are the most critical we have faced in my lifetime.

If we don't do an about-face on the direction of this country today, we are going to be in big trouble.

What do our young people have to look forward to? The schools aren't safe anymore, children are getting ahold of firearms and bringing them to school. Where are the parents? I thought the guns were supposed to be locked up.

So much has been stressed about young people committing suicide. Many don't have both parents in their household. It's hard for a single parent to be both father and mother. God didn't intend it to be that way. This can affect them mentally and physically.

People think they don't need God anymore, but we need Him now more than ever. He has been taken out of the mainstream of this country. If we don't go to the polls and vote for the candidate that will change the direction of the way the government is going, we are headed for a collapse of everything good for our existence. Pray hard and sincere for the person, not the party, that will make this country turn back to the God who created everything we have.

I thought this nation was supposed to be a Christian nation, but it has turned its eyes away from its morality. Christians' highest calling is to bring people into a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. We will be judged by whether we acknowledge and obey Jesus Christ as Lord. You either accept Christ or reject Him. You can't serve two masters.

“If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2nd Chronicles 7:14.

Thelma Clements, Rockbridge County