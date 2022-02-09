Letter: Our Orwellian governor

Last night I watched the old black-and-white adaptation of George Orwell's "1984," in which Big Brother sees all with the help of the Thought Police and the Ministry of Truth is busy rewriting history — and it gave me nightmares.

I dreamed that Virginia had elected a governor who created a tip line for parents to snitch on their children's teachers, who favored the banning of books, who issued a mandate that students not be exposed to anything that makes them uncomfortable, including the truth, and another mandate against a mask requirement in the schools just as the omicron variant of COVID-19 was killing even more people than the delta variant did — one of those uncomfortable truths that endangered teachers would have to keep to themselves.