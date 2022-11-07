 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our political priorities

If you are concerned about rising crime rates as an election issue, consider the effects of the following:

1. increased access to handguns and assault rifles;

2. growing distrust of democratic institutions and election results;

3. acceptance of white supremacist rhetoric and hate speech in mainstream politics; and

4. disregard for the impacts of climate change on food insecurity and mass migration.

If you care about increasing crime, where does your candidate stand on these issues, and will it affect your vote on Tuesday?

Fred Flowers, Union Hall

