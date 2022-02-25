Letter: Our region should continue to look forward

If you look at the recent (Feb. 9) COVID case map in the New York Times (https://nyti.ms/33K1gSL), the worst cases now seem to be in Appalachia (among other areas). I find this depressing as it suggests many have chosen not to vaccinate against COVID.

I will always respect the freedom of others to live their lives as they choose (as long as they respect my right to live as I choose), but this map, and the information it subtly projects, implies that Appalachia (which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys) is somehow deficient, somehow out-of-step with the U.S., somehow a backwards-focused region. This is a long-standing perspective about our region by others but we shouldn't be viewed that way.

To be sure, many of our neighbors would prefer to see a return to "the good old days" (however one defines that concept), but the simple reality is that the world is moving forward, with or without us.

The Roanoke Times is to be lauded for its unceasing focus on the need for 21st-century economic development in the region.

I doubt you would find many who don't think we should be a 21st-century economic powerhouse for southern and southwestern Virginia. We should look forward to the future, and not back to the past.

We should strive to forge a regional society that is informed, knowledgeable, proactive in its approach to public health and a sustainable environment, secure in its beliefs and customs, and welcoming of all, natives or immigrants.

We can get there through a combination of robust education for all, open and transparent government at all levels, respect for each other and for the institutions we created to lead and nurture us, a news media that investigates and not just "copies and pastes," and by encouraging public investment in infrastructure that benefits all, whether it is children able to access remote learning via high-speed internet or by economic development policies that focus on bigger perspectives than on how many minimum-wage jobs a prospect might create.

That's not as steep an uphill climb as some would have us believe.

Craig Coker, Troutville