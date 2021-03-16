Letter: Our representatives can put a stop to this

The FBI has determined that the pipe bombs that were found outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic Party Headquarters in Washington on Jan. 6 were placed there the previous evening.

This provides evidence that the riots that occurred at the Capitol were not spontaneous, but rather were part of an organized, pre-planned plot. It appears equally clear that the purpose of that plot was not only to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, subverting the will of a majority of the voters, but also to assassinate key members of Congress who opposed the wishes of the mob, including the Vice President himself.

Further, it seems obvious that the driving motivation behind this effort is the false assertion that the election was fraudulent. It is worth noting that then-President Trump actually began promoting the idea that the election would be rigged well before the actual voting was completed on November 3rd. His argument seemed to be that if he did not win, then obviously the election had been stolen. When the actual results finally became clear several days after the polls closed, he stepped up those assertions, aided and abetted by his loyal supporters.