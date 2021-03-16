Letter: Our representatives can put a stop to this

The FBI has determined that the pipe bombs that were found outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic Party Headquarters in Washington on Jan. 6 were placed there the previous evening.
This provides evidence that the riots that occurred at the Capitol were not spontaneous, but rather were part of an organized, pre-planned plot. It appears equally clear that the purpose of that plot was not only to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, subverting the will of a majority of the voters, but also to assassinate key members of Congress who opposed the wishes of the mob, including the Vice President himself.
Further, it seems obvious that the driving motivation behind this effort is the false assertion that the election was fraudulent. It is worth noting that then-President Trump actually began promoting the idea that the election would be rigged well before the actual voting was completed on November 3rd. His argument seemed to be that if he did not win, then obviously the election had been stolen. When the actual results finally became clear several days after the polls closed, he stepped up those assertions, aided and abetted by his loyal supporters.
The belief that the election was stolen, and that President Biden was not legally elected, still persists today and is obviously widespread. It is also incorrect. It is one thing to assert false statements in public, but quite another to testify to those same assertions under oath in a court of law. Therefore in approximately 60 court cases, no evidence of election fraud has been uncovered.
The general public needs to fully understand that they have been fed a tale of lies, that the election was honest and that President Biden is our legitimate leader. My writing this letter will not accomplish that, but it is within the power of our elected representatives, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, who have supported such distortions of the truth, to come out and forcibly speak to their "base" and help put an end to this nonsense.
I call upon them to do so, immediately.
Pete Hamilton, Rockbridge County