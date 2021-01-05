Letter: Our rights

On Dec. 3Cal Thomas got something right. Chinese Communists view religion as a challenge to their authority. However, we are not Socialists and we are certainly not Communists. He got it all wrong when it came to liberties. We do not have the right in infect other people, especially when simply wearing a mask or not attending large gatherings could prevent it.

Fear is a weapon. Cal Thomas stated a number of what ifs. The government is not going to take away your religious freedom. It is not going to take away your gun. You will still have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Large gatherings can be very dangerous and wearing a mask makes sense. If the government mandates wearing a mask in public, it is for the public good. Government should ensure the public safety to the best of its ability. If preventing large gatherings during a pandemic is prohibited by the government, it is doing what it supposed to.