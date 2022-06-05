Letter: Our Roanoke icon is gone

To all of Roanoke and those who care to make the trip to visit an establishment with outstanding eats, good prices, Christian values and extra friendly staff: I will miss you, The Roanoker, which provided a safe and caring environment for my elderly folks. I appreciate the comfort eats, low spices for tender tummies and a boutique where older Americans could buy a special treat for a loved one without walking a mile to find it.

In my day, eating alone meant you didn't have anyone special in your life and was almost condemned. The Roanoker was the first place I felt I could eat by myself and not retain those feelings. My older mother ate there at all hours while her husband was in the hospital. She said she felt secure and at home. Butch and The Roanoker staff: We will miss you but understand your need to enjoy life. Thank you for helping us to enjoy ours these past years.