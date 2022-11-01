Letter: Our vote is our superpower

Throw the bums out! You and I may not always agree on who the bums are, but we know that “You’re out!” is a cornerstone of our democracy. Lobbyists, dark money and blind ambition can be thwarted, but only if we vote, and this November, only if we vote against candidates who refuse to accept election outcomes unless they win. Heads I win, tails you lose will not work.

Our democracy is on the brink of skidding off the rails into the ditch of autocracy, and the chaos and economic meltdown that history leads us to expect will follow. Those Venezuelan refugees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard once lived in a democracy with a higher standard of living than ours but lost it to grifters with a disturbingly familiar playbook.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking it can’t happen here. Our vote is our superpower: use it or lose it.

Karen Swoope, Clifton Forge