Letter: Out of the mouth of babes

I spent most of my childhood and many years after I was married living on Air Force bases, both here in the United States and in Japan. My father was a career soldier and I married an airman. There was no racial discrimination in base housing and everyone got along.
When my older son was about three years old and my younger son was about one, I put the baby in his stroller and his brother walked with me to get some fresh air one day. That day we came upon a new family that was moving in. They had a son about the same age as my older son. The boys greeted each other and my son seemed puzzled when he asked the other little boy “Why are you black?” The other little boy replied “Because God made me that way.”
That was a perfectly acceptable answer to my son and it should be so to all of us. We are all God’s children. Teaching children to know and accept this is not “indoctrination.” It is basic decency.
EDNA B. BROOKS
ROANOKE
