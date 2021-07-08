Letter: Outraged at printing of cartoon

I am outraged to see that you printed the 'cartoon' of the NFL player coming out vs. the player who is apparently 'straight' in the June 24 paper! Such perverse nonsense to make the one so clean cut and the other out to be ignorant and anti everything. Just because a person does not approve or accept the perverted sinful lifestyle of another player or person it does not make either of them what the cartoon portrays. We have free choice still in this country.