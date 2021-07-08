Letter: Outraged at printing of cartoon

I am outraged to see that you printed the 'cartoon' of the NFL player coming out vs. the player who is apparently 'straight' in the June 24 paper! Such perverse nonsense to make the one so clean cut and the other out to be ignorant and anti everything. Just because a person does not approve or accept the perverted sinful lifestyle of another player or person it does not make either of them what the cartoon portrays. We have free choice still in this country.
I am ashamed of you for printing such propaganda and hate. Gays are not better than non-gays in any way. I would say Adam Zyglis, creator of this cartoon, has a small mind. But our Father in Heaven will one day judge all people who have lived for their actions and choices in this life, including this newspaper and the people who run it.
Barbara Hinchy, Bent Mountain