Letter: Oversight needed for coal ash placed in flood plains

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has the ability as well as the moral obligation to the citizens of the United States to protect America's water supply from contamination caused by pipelines and coal ash which have been placed on the nation's flood plains.

For decades under the National Flood Insurance Program, FEMA has regulated these projects as developments but has exempted them from operational lifetime liability insurance of sufficient coverage through an oversight in procedure. FEMA did not certify these projects as insurable structures and does not by definition identify them as either insurable or uninsurable.

FEMA has the power to correct this oversight which has led to the decades' long loss of revenues to the Treasury Department's Disaster Relief Fund due to FEMA's regulations historically passing all clean up costs to the rate payer and the tax base. FEMA can and should mandate lifetime liability insurance for these projects. It is way past time for the Agency to correct this oversight that benefits the utilities at the expense of the citizens and our water. It is oxymoronic for the National Flood Insurance Program to mandate flood insurance to protect property from water damage but not protect our water from industrial damage.