Letter: PAC only pretends to be nonpartisan

The difficulties of the Loudoun County School Board have become national theater (June 1 editorial, "School board recall effort meets reality and runs aground"), promoted, in part, by the political action committee Fight for Schools. The PAC positions itself as a nonpartisan parents’ advocacy group on its website. However, a look at its corporate principals and court actions tells a different story.

On April 18, Fight for Schools updated its State Corporation Commission information. John Whitbeck was designated as corporate vice president. From 2015-2018, Whitbeck served as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.

Morgan Finkelstein, press secretary for the Democratic Party of Virginia, released the following statement concerning Whitbeck’s selection as RPV Chair: “It says a lot about Virginia Republicans that they would welcome as chair someone as extreme as John Whitbeck. From his offensive anti-Semitic comments to his extreme positions opposing abortion even in cases of rape and incest, Whitbeck blatantly puts his ideological Tea Party agenda ahead of the citizens of Virginia.”

According to the SCC, Ian Prior remains as Fight for Schools’ president. The Conservative Political Action Conference issued the following resume for Prior at their Feb. 24 meeting, where he appeared as a speaker:

“Ian Prior is a former deputy public affairs director for the Trump Department of Justice, a former communications director for the American Crossroads super PAC, and the former press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee, according to Ballotpedia. Prior is a longtime GOP strategist and has recently made a number of appearances on Fox News, where he has been presented as a concerned Virginia father opposed to Critical Race Theory.”

Fight for Schools was granted corporate status in Virginia on April 8, 2021. That same year, it hired personnel to gather signatures to recall the election of six of the nine members of the Loudoun County School Board. All six members selected by Fight for Schools for recall were supported by the Democratic Committee during their elections.

Fight for Schools promotes itself as nonpartisan. However, the ultraconservative affiliations of its principals and its partisan recalls portray a very different narrative, one that exemplifies conservative politics' use of disinformation to further its ambitions of overturning democratic elections. As a resident of Loudoun County where Fight for Schools’ dramas continue to unfold, I can honestly say: they aren’t fooling anyone.

Tammy Cummins, Leesburg