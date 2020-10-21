Letter: Pack a shoebox

The Trump administration is not a threat to our democracy. Four years ago it was, but we no longer live in that democracy; we live under a growing dictatorship. So let’s not talk about saving our democracy, let’s get real with ourselves and start thinking about how to depose an authoritarian dictatorship and replace that with a new democracy. And consider this; has there ever been an authoritarian autocrat voted out of office and vacated the position peacefully? Trump now will not agree to leave at all if he is defeated in next month’s election.

Two years ago I wrote in this column warning of a second Civil War if the current administration was not held accountable and stopped from breaking any law it chooses. That never happened. It could have, but it did not. In our world of many hypocrisies we still pretend we, as a people and country, are something we are not. And with apologies to Sophocles who wrote back in 441 B.C. we again must ask, “Who is the slayer, who is the victim? Speak.”

FREDERICK PALMER

RINER

Bring back civility in the debates