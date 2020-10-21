Letter: Pack a shoebox

Pack a shoebox to help a child
Each year, volunteers in our area pack shoebox gifts that are delivered to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Anyone can pack a shoebox! Simply fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. A regular shoebox can be used, or you may contact us for a pre-printed one. Your shoebox can be tracked with a ‘Follow Your Box’ label created from the website to find out where your shoebox was delivered.
Once the shoeboxes are packed, they are collected at Garden City Church of the Nazarene, Garden City Blvd. SE, Roanoke; Bonsack Baptist, Cloverdale Road, Roanoke; Mill Creek Baptist, Lee Highway, Fincastle; Craig Valley Baptist, Salem Ave., New Castle; Lynn Haven Baptist, Washington Ave., Vinton; Covington Bible Church, S. Carpenter Drive, Covington. National Collection week will occur November 16-23. Volunteers at drop-off locations will follow COVID-safe recommendations.
Then the boxes go to a processing center where they will be prayed over and prepared for overseas shipment to 160+ countries. There, trained pastors and community leaders distribute the gifts to the children.
This year, maybe more than ever, children of the world need to know that God loves and sees them! A shoebox full of simple gifts, packed with love, can deliver that. It may seem like an impossible task during COVID but as Edward Graham (grandson of Billy Graham) said of Operation Christmas Child 2020, “We are well placed to be a part of a miracle.”
It is my hope that, despite the chaos of COVID, 2020 will be remembered as the year that more shoeboxes than ever were packed from our area and that you will choose to be a part of that miracle.
Please visit samaritanspurse.org/occ for more details and feel free to contact one of us for more information. If you are on Facebook, please look for our group page: Alleghany Highlands/Western VA Area OCC.
LAURIE FITZGERALD
AREA COORDINATOR
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD, WESTERN VIRGINIA
COVINGTON
Vote for policies, not personalities
A persuasive argument can be made for the election of 1860 being the most important in the nation’s history when a Republican from Illinois was elected president of the United States. Abraham Lincoln, through skillful, oftentimes raucous prizefight quality debates, had emerged as the Republican candidate.
The issue of slavery had split the Democrat Party into many factions. When Stephen Douglas was nominated at the Northern Democrat convention, delegates from the South walked out. The division led to John Breckenridge, Douglas, and John Bell all on the ballot opposing Lincoln.
Lincoln won the Northern states plus California and Oregon. Of 996 counties in the South he won just two. Lincoln won less than 40% of the popular vote, but he won the Electoral College decisively with 180 Electoral Votes.
Had Lincoln lost, the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862, which changed the course of history, would not have been written. Pause to contemplate that fact.
In just a few days the country will decide who the next president will be. There are some similarities to 1860 with the Democrats split into many factions from the traditional moderates all the way to radical socialists. They will not be running three people as happened in 1860. On the Republican side are the traditional Republican values going all the way back to 1860.
At stake is whether we continue on a constitutional path from which our Republic’s greatness derives; or lurch left onto a destructive Socialist path which has repeatedly failed the test of time. Socialism created the Soviet Union, and it collapsed back into Russia where elections are rigged, and the Dachas are for the elite. The worker has no say whatsoever. They make great rockets but can’t make a toaster and get it to market.
Elections are about policy differences, not personality differences. Elections are about the future, not the past. This election is likely second only to the election of 1860 in importance. Who do you want in your corner promoting your interests? The radical left of Biden – Harris? Or the outspoken, unapologetic, USA first Trump – Pence team? That’s the choice given us.
PAUL BOYENGA
DALEVILLE
Vote for Moon for City Council
I have noted with pride and pleasure that a former student of mine, Stephanie M. Moon Reynolds, is running as an Independent candidate for Roanoke City Council.
While teaching at William Fleming High in 1975-1976, I taught Stephanie business courses i.e., accounting, shorthand and typing. She not only was an excellent student, but also exhibited the finest of qualities that I admired in a student, particularly honesty, respect, responsibility, industriousness, and good attendance.
I have watched Stephanie progress from an entry-leveled position as a clerk-typist in the Roanoke Social Services Department to being appointed the first African American Roanoke City Clerk, a position she held until her recent retirement in December 2019. A stellar career with the City of Roanoke of 42 years, with 39 years working closely with Roanoke City Council.
With all these positive attributes, I am proud to vote for Stephanie to serve as a member of Roanoke City Council. and do recommend her to those citizens looking for a person who will work hard on Roanoke’s behalf.
CARYL SOLOMON
ROANOKE
Replace dictator with democracy
The Trump administration is not a threat to our democracy. Four years ago it was, but we no longer live in that democracy; we live under a growing dictatorship. So let’s not talk about saving our democracy, let’s get real with ourselves and start thinking about how to depose an authoritarian dictatorship and replace that with a new democracy. And consider this; has there ever been an authoritarian autocrat voted out of office and vacated the position peacefully? Trump now will not agree to leave at all if he is defeated in next month’s election.
Two years ago I wrote in this column warning of a second Civil War if the current administration was not held accountable and stopped from breaking any law it chooses. That never happened. It could have, but it did not. In our world of many hypocrisies we still pretend we, as a people and country, are something we are not. And with apologies to Sophocles who wrote back in 441 B.C. we again must ask, “Who is the slayer, who is the victim? Speak.”
FREDERICK PALMER
RINER
Bring back civility in the debates
The first presidential debate was seriously annoying. I suggest all future debates be conducted via Zoom. When a candidate is speaking, the other candidate’s microphone must be shut off. Let’s bring civility back to this process. I want to learn what each candidate stands for. Enough of this nonsense!
REVELLE HAMILTON
BEDFORD
