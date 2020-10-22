Letter: Pack a shoebox

Each year, volunteers in our area pack shoebox gifts that are delivered to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Anyone can pack a shoebox! Simply fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. A regular shoebox can be used, or you may contact us for a pre-printed one. Your shoebox can be tracked with a ‘Follow Your Box’ label created from the website to find out where your shoebox was delivered.
Once the shoeboxes are packed, they are collected at Garden City Church of the Nazarene, Garden City Blvd. SE, Roanoke; Bonsack Baptist, Cloverdale Road, Roanoke; Mill Creek Baptist, Lee Highway, Fincastle; Craig Valley Baptist, Salem Ave., New Castle; Lynn Haven Baptist, Washington Ave., Vinton; Covington Bible Church, S. Carpenter Drive, Covington. National Collection week will occur November 16-23. Volunteers at drop-off locations will follow COVID-safe recommendations.
Then the boxes go to a processing center where they will be prayed over and prepared for overseas shipment to 160+ countries. There, trained pastors and community leaders distribute the gifts to the children.
This year, maybe more than ever, children of the world need to know that God loves and sees them! A shoebox full of simple gifts, packed with love, can deliver that. It may seem like an impossible task during COVID but as Edward Graham (grandson of Billy Graham) said of Operation Christmas Child 2020, “We are well placed to be a part of a miracle."
It is my hope that, despite the chaos of COVID, 2020 will be remembered as the year that more shoeboxes than ever were packed from our area and that you will choose to be a part of that miracle.
Please visit samaritanspurse.org/occ for more details and feel free to contact one of us for more information. If you are on Facebook, please look for our group page: Alleghany Highlands/Western VA Area OCC.
LAURIE FITZGERALD
AREA COORDINATOR
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD, WESTERN VIRGINIA
COVINGTON
