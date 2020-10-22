Letter: Pack a shoebox

Each year, volunteers in our area pack shoebox gifts that are delivered to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.

Anyone can pack a shoebox! Simply fill empty shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. A regular shoebox can be used, or you may contact us for a pre-printed one. Your shoebox can be tracked with a ‘Follow Your Box’ label created from the website to find out where your shoebox was delivered.

Once the shoeboxes are packed, they are collected at Garden City Church of the Nazarene, Garden City Blvd. SE, Roanoke; Bonsack Baptist, Cloverdale Road, Roanoke; Mill Creek Baptist, Lee Highway, Fincastle; Craig Valley Baptist, Salem Ave., New Castle; Lynn Haven Baptist, Washington Ave., Vinton; Covington Bible Church, S. Carpenter Drive, Covington. National Collection week will occur November 16-23. Volunteers at drop-off locations will follow COVID-safe recommendations.

Then the boxes go to a processing center where they will be prayed over and prepared for overseas shipment to 160+ countries. There, trained pastors and community leaders distribute the gifts to the children.