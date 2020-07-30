Letter: Painting streets is degradation

Oh, poor Roanoke…..Art was my favorite subject in high school and I always cherished and admired all my life. I have visited some of the great art museums in the world in the countries I have visited.
I think painting our streets is degradation, disrespecting what should be admired from near or far, not in a street where it will be depredated and torn up with the wear and tear of traffic.
In the history of mankind, when did a true artist “EVER” create anything to be destroyed? Then I just heard our Mayor praising it and saying it would be a part of Roanoke. Our city like most is suffering major shortages and he wants to maintain painting in the street? How about painting and keeping up with all the faded street lines that we can’t see at night in rain, cross walks and so on? What will happen when the snow plows come? Will the street sweepers be banned? Are there any utilities under that street that might have to be torn up to repair?
The last of this great hypocrisy is the city won’t enforce parking restrictions by painting the curbs. Not one of the laws on the books is enforced here in S.E. If the curbs were painted so the cops could see the already obvious law breakers there would be no question in enforcing basic law with painting curbs. Now that’s what the Mayor and city should be concerned about in maintaining law with our tax money.
E. DUANE HOWARD
ROANOKE
