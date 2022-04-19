Letter: Pandemic lockdown in China hard to take

I was disappointed to see that there was no coverage about the lockdown situation in China in your newspaper. So, as someone from Roanoke and currently teaching in Shanghai, I’d like to correct that.

We’ve been in lockdown for more than two weeks now, with police and Da Bai guarding the streets in our absence.

What was supposed to be a temporary five-day quarantine for a second round of mass testing has turned into an extended holding period.

Many of us, locals and foreigners alike, are running out of food and supplies. Rations are unevenly given out depending on who your compound manager is. Those managers are usually elderly people who have to fight with officials for bare essentials.

Some compounds have refused to accept orders for water, and I know several complexes where people are resorting to creative ways to boil their tap for potable water.

Yet, even with all of this going on, we are more fortunate than others. I am lucky to live with my friend and our dog, which helps shelter me from going into complete social withdrawal.

Everyone in the city has switched to working online, and I count on seeing the faces of my students to keep going when I start running down.

Even with our rationing and limited outside interactions, we’ve found ways to keep “meeting” people through online chat groups, view parties and social media support groups.

What has made this lockdown hard is the uncertainty. No one knows when lockdown will be lifted, and no one knows when we’ll be able to get safe food again.

We are all worried and stressed, but counting the minutes until we can run outside again. It seems like spring has been blooming behind bars for weeks now, and we are all desperate for fresh air.

I’d like to ask how we remember lockdown in America? I wasn’t there when it happened, but I foresee I will be in lockdown over and over again as long as I stay a teacher in Shanghai.

This is an unforgettable part of my life, and I have mixed feelings about it as it has created some positive habits in my lifestyle. What about you? What did you learn in isolation?

Healy Restrepo, Roanoke

Editor's note: The latest round of pandemic-related lockdowns in China was the subject of an article published March 21, "China weighs exit from 'zero COVID'"