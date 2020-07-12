Letter: Pandemic, poor plan, phony politics

We know that the pandemic has demonstrated there are “Red State” and “Blue State" governors. “Red State” want to open their economies as quickly as possible; “Blue State” want to wait. Folks, talk health safety if you want, but it’s political. The longer we wait, the more it hurts Trump!
There were good and bad “pandemic governors." The “stars” were DeSantis of Fla. and Newsom of Calif. The worst, Whitmer of Mich., Cuomo of N.Y. and Wolf of Penn.
Ralph Northam has shown no leadership at all. Virginia ranks last in the country for COVID-19 testing capabilities. His “homogenized” treatment of a Recovery Plan is ludicrous, treating northern Virginia, Southwest Virginia, Richmond, the Piedmont, etc., all the same, without regard to infection rates, deaths, population density, etc., is no plan at all. I doubt Northam could find SWVA, even with a compass.
This pandemic was not the crisis opportunity Democrats had hoped for. “Bad” news reports, and disclosures, are normally overlooked or ignored, during crises. But not this time, people were confined, reading newspapers, and watching TV, eager for news. And much was revealed.
General Flynn’s case was dismissed by the DOJ. FBI documents released, with notes from agents involved, showed there was no real predicate (crime) involving Flynn, and revealed the FBI had used entrapment, to get him charged.
We also learned of the extensive, illegal “unmasking” of Trump associates, by the Obama Administration, who used phony FISA warrants to spy on them. The document also exposed the Obama officials involved — Biden, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rice, to name just a few.
Documents also revealed that the DNC server was never hacked by Russia. A big lie, used to justify the Russian/collusion hoax. The FBI was not allowed to inspect the server, but “Crowdstrike” did. Their President, under oath, admitted they never found evidence of Russia, or any outside source, hacking the server.
In November, Trump deserves another term, free from illegal acts of harassment. As VP, Biden knew from the start, that the collusion investigation was a hoax, attempting to remove POTUS. Trump built, and can rebuild the economy. After this pandemic, Democrat socialism could destroy America, and our Judeo-Christian values.
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE