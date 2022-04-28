Letter: Pandemic underscores value of caregivers

What the pandemic has taught us is not fully known, which left me to wonder if facilities would be willing to share with the public their failures and success in handling COVID-19.

No doubt we were all unprepared and that's in the past, a past that should be used as a learning experience going forward.

Fear of the unknown was no doubt a primary factor in prematurely getting rid of all independent caregivers, hired by families to care for their loved ones. Facilities, already dealing with a skeletal staff and the residents left without that one-on-one care that they were accustomed to, not to mention the relationship between resident and caregiver, most did not fare well, unfortunately.

Some families relocated their loved ones to other facilities along with the caregivers.

That drastic decision has no doubt left most feeling guilty.

Should history repeat itself, I hope that those in charge will not allow fear to overshadow their better judgment when making decisions that greatly impact the sum total of the residents' well-being, because independent caregivers are just as essential, especially in a pandemic.

Lorrine Rose, Roanoke