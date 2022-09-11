Letter: Paper offers variety of viewpoints

On July 23, I read two columns from two very different columnists. One was by Christine Flowers and the other was by Leonard Pitts. I prefer reading Pitts' columns, but I also read Flowers. Flowers wrote about Jan. 6 and what she thought of Trump's actions on that day. Pitts wrote about the widespread opposition to restrictive abortion laws. I like to read about different perspectives on different subjects.

Flowers' column surprised me. She is a very conservative writer. She used the word "despicable" in her article. It brought me back to when I was a kid and watched cartoons. Daffy Duck would often say, "That's despicable." I thought Trump's actions on Jan. 6 were despicable. She used the word despicable to describe his actions then as well. The Jan. 6 committee has made it crystal clear just how despicable his actions were.

Leonard Pitts wrote that he thought the widespread opposition to restrictive abortion laws would make them difficult to enforce. I think the laws that some states are passing are dangerous. Women should have the right to choose, especially if their health and well-being are at risk. Many abortions, in my opinion, are morally justifiable. I really don't think it is decent to call all abortions murder. Women have rights and one of those rights should be to have a safe abortion.

I get The Roanoke Times seven days a week. I look forward to my morning paper. It is both informative and entertaining.

Francis Mathews, Radford