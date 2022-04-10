Letter: Parents don't have time to be activists too

Between the push by Gov. Youngkin to ban critical race theory or the Florida legislature prohibiting sexual discussions with first graders, pundits are missing the forest for the trees. Whether you agree with teaching controversial subjects or not, the rub is how parents have been shut out of the discussion and left in the cold.

Our political discourse has been hijacked by the activists. Are all activists bad? Of course not. Yet parents like me, who work full time and raise families, don't have time for conventions or social media campaigns. I don't have time to knock on doors or form a committee. So who are these people steering our ship of democracy? They are typically at opposite ends of the spectrum — very young or retired empty-nesters. The people who should, in my humblest of opinions, have the most say in our children's lives are heard from the least. Hence the angry voices at school board meetings which the Biden administration alluded to as "domestic terrorists." Until politicians learn to listen to the real silent majority, they'll remain shrouded in a fog of ignorance as to why their policies don't work.