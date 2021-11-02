Letter: Parents should not tell schools what to teach

Many Virginia parents would love to tell schools what to teach, including the following:
- The Earth is only about 6,000 years old and man lived with the dinosaurs.
- Carbon dating is a falsehood.
- Most science is malarkey.
- The Bible should be taught in our public schools and teaching of evolution should be banned.
- Climate change is not and never has been affected by man.
- The Holocaust never happened and all Jews are evil and are trying to destroy our way of life.
- Democracy should not interfere with capitalism and several government agencies should be eliminated.
- The white race is superior to all others.
- All gays are an abomination and should be shunned.
- Marriage should only be between a man and a woman.
- Transgender people should not be tolerated in our schools.
- All Democrats are socialists and want America to become a communist country.
- The South should never have surrendered during the Civil War and slavery should have been kept legal to preserve our Southern traditions.
- The Confederate flag should be revered not be reviled.
- Donald Trump won the last election and Joe Biden is a fraudulent president.
- COVID-19 is a hoax and all vaccines are harmful to our children and ourselves.
Heaven help us if parents who believe these things end up telling our schools in Virginia what to teach. Many parents in Virginia are very misinformed and very ignorant about all of the things listed above. Our beloved state deserves only the most well-informed and most intelligent people to decide what is taught in our schools.
David Phillips, Radford