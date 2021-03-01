Letter: Parity in education

I was astounded to see 11 House Democrats kill SJ275, a measure that had the potential to inaugurate a truly equitable K-12 funding system across our commonwealth, so that students — regardless of zip code — would have the same educational opportunities. Democrats purport to be the party of equality; of helping others in economically disadvantaged situations, particularly in the public education context. I should know — I’ve been a Democrat my entire life.

But what we saw from these 11 House Democrats in the Privileges and Elections Committee on Feb. 17 was a dereliction of our party’s professed values. To be sure, Democrats in the Virginia Senate deserve credit for working with SJ275’s chief patron, Sen. Bill Stanley, on advancing this proposed constitutional amendment to the House. Why Democrats in the other legislative body failed to join their peers in the Senate is beyond comprehension.