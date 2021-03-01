Letter: Parity in education

I was astounded to see 11 House Democrats kill SJ275, a measure that had the potential to inaugurate a truly equitable K-12 funding system across our commonwealth, so that students — regardless of zip code — would have the same educational opportunities. Democrats purport to be the party of equality; of helping others in economically disadvantaged situations, particularly in the public education context. I should know — I’ve been a Democrat my entire life.
But what we saw from these 11 House Democrats in the Privileges and Elections Committee on Feb. 17 was a dereliction of our party’s professed values. To be sure, Democrats in the Virginia Senate deserve credit for working with SJ275’s chief patron, Sen. Bill Stanley, on advancing this proposed constitutional amendment to the House. Why Democrats in the other legislative body failed to join their peers in the Senate is beyond comprehension.
SJ275 would have helped Virginia’s most economically disadvantaged regions — typically in the southside, rural southwest and inner-cities. Instead of advancing this equitable remedy for our schools, Democrats cried administrative convenience, but then voted along regional lines. Delegates from wealthier areas like Northern Virginia voted to kill the bill, while their counterparts from rural districts chose to advance it. Strikingly, one Democrat, Del. Mark Sickles, had some preposterous and downright offensive advice for divisions like Lee County (whose poverty rate sits at over 27%): “take initiative” and “solve [your] own problems.” How Democratic.
The moral case for equitable K-12 spending cannot be a policy-in-name-only misnomer for Democrats. When proposals such as SJ275 come before their voting machines in committee, Democrats either need to vote "yea" or stop claiming to be the champions of equal educational opportunities on the campaign trail — or when else convenient.
Bekki Hughes, Newport
Democratic Member of the Giles County Electoral Board