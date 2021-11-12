Letter: Parole board should have more authority to release the rehabilitated

At my church on Sunday, Oct. 17, our morning message was delivered by a man who was recently released from one of Virginia’s prisons. To support his drug habit, he (on three occasions) grabbed money from open cash drawers in retail stores, and ran. His total take was about $300. As punishment, we kept him locked up for 24 years. The cost to Virginia’s taxpayers was 24 years X $20,000 = $480,000.

He is now fully employed at a Roanoke Valley manufacturing plant. He is a productive citizen and is paying taxes.

As a Christian who is involved in prison ministry, I have learned that God does change the attitudes, hearts and minds of incarcerated men and women. Our parole board should have more authority to end incarceration for those who have been rehabilitated and are ready to be productive citizens.

Ken Briggs, Roanoke County