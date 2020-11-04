 Skip to main content
Letter: Part of the problem
Letter: Part of the problem

The letter on August 30 from Gene Stuckey ("Confederate emblems") is an example of what is wrong with our world right now. I can respect the opinions of people who think that our Confederate statues do not belong on court house lawns. They have intelligent suggestions to situations beyond our control.

Mr. Stuckey's opinion is insulting. It is rude. We are all entitled to our opinion but when we are so obviously rude and crude to so many, I just cannot believe how ugly one man can be. The letter does not state facts or suggestions, but makes fun of people. This keeps the country divided. He is part of the problem with this world. Where we need some healing and respect for each other, he inflames. Disgusting!

Gretchen Miller, Roanoke

