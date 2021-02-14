Letter: Part two

Life was good for a southern plantation owner in 1860. The cotton and tobacco markets were doing well and new land was waiting to be developed in Texas.

There was only one problem, those pesky northern abolitionists and the do-gooder Republican Party. Surly southern Congressmen and Senators would bully them into submission like they had all anti-slavery politicians since the foundation of the nation.

The southern power structure had underestimated the new president and his party and the only alternative to maintain slavery was to secede from the Union.

In April of 1861 cannon balls from the South Carolina Militia struck the walls of the federal Fort Sumter starting the American Civil War. Not every southerner wished to secede from the Union, but enough common people had been convinced by lies and propaganda to fill the ranks of the Confederate Army.

One hundred sixty years later enough common people have been convinced by lies and propaganda to rise in insurrection and attack federal property, the seat of Democracy, the U.S. Capitol Building.