Letter: Pass relief bill

Making sure everyone has access to public services and affordable, quality health care is something we should always fight for, but these needs have only amplified since the COVID-19 pandemic. Why, then, do we hear very little about what COVID-19 protections are being renewed? Why do we hear complaints about the price tag about these services when many politicians voted to give away $135 billion in tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy in one of the previous coronavirus packages in March?

In the first few months of the pandemic alone, the total wealth of United States billionaires increased by 20%, or $584 billion, while over 45 million people filed for unemployment, over 20 million lost health coverage and over 2 million people got sick. Seven billionaires in Virginia alone have gained $5.2 billion, which is double the shortfall of the Virginia state budget expected because of the economic impact of this pandemic.