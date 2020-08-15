Letter: Patriotism in the COVID-19 era

One of my earliest childhood memories involves an incident that occurred in early 1942, shortly after America's entry into World War II. We were living in a third floor apartment with my grandmother in Nashville, Tennessee. It was nighttime, and heavy black curtains hung over every window. Curious about this, I went over to pull the curtain aside to look out, but was severely admonished not to do so. It would have been wrong to allow even one tiny glimmer of light to escape out that window, because an enemy pilot flying above might spot it and it would give him an idea of where to drop his bombs.
While it might seem preposterous today that the idea of something akin to the London blitz might have occurred at such a place as Nashville, Tennessee, even in early 1942, at the time the concern was quite real. It required the complete cooperation of the entire population, not only of Nashville but of the entire country, to enforce the blackout rules that were ordered. It was considered unpatriotic to break those rules.
Today our nation faces a different threat than enemy planes above. A deadly virus lurks among us. As of this writing, over 165,000 of our fellow citizens have died as a result of this attack. But medical science has suggested a "blackout curtain" type of solution that we can employ to combat the threat, but as in 1942, it requires that all of us follow the rules. We can self-isolate inasmuch as possible, and when compelled to venture out, we can wear a mask and practice social distancing. We can avoid large public gatherings. It is the patriotic thing to do.
Were my childhood civil liberties being violated when I tried to pull that blackout curtain aside? Perhaps, but had I done so, my actions would have negated the collective actions of an entire city working together to thwart a perceived threat.
1942. 2020. The circumstances have changed, but the underlying principles are the same. It is our patriotic duty to work together to defeat this common enemy.
PETE HAMILTON
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
