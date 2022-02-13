Letter: Pay up, all you sick people

The recent letter to the editor from an obviously compassionate correspondent from Troutville demanding that unvaccinated individuals who contract COVID “pay for all costs related to their treatment” didn’t go quite far enough. (Jan. 28, "Unvaxxed should pay for their treatment.")

I think we can expand on this (il)logical position to cover other instances in which a person’s personal life choice(s) should require full payment of medical costs incurred for their treatment.

First of all let’s start with those people who suffer from lung cancer due to years of smoking — certainly they’re at fault for not having the will power to quit — no free ride for them!

Ditto for the degenerates who abuse alcohol/drugs and consequently infest our hospitals and treatment centers — why should we have to help pay for their self abuse?

We also can’t give those self indulgent/lazy individuals who refuse to get off their couches and exercise who end up with heart attacks off the hook — no sympathy for them either!

Now that we’re on a roll, how about refusing to help pay for those selfish parents who planned their pregnancy who expect assistance to pay the costs of birthing their offspring — they obviously should have been thinking about the rest of us before they “did their thing”!

Before we start to castigate others for their life choices let’s realize that what to one person is a legitimate path to follow/decision is to another a colossal mistake and when we set ourselves up as some sort of arbitrator about what’s “acceptable” and what’s not, we’re losing a critical part of our humanity!

Dennis Crowley, Roanoke