Letter: Paying more, getting less from The Roanoke Times

OK, what now.

I just received my new bill for my online subscription to The Roanoke Times. Now what do I get for this almost double increase in payment, from $10.99 a month to $19.99 a month? Surely the Friday night sports events will be printed on Saturday and not as they are now which is on Sunday.

I also know that I will get the same reply that everyone else has used as an excuse to raise fees and that being COVID, no help, and inflation.

These may be good reasons but OK now let's have a little better service. The Bristol Herald Courier gives next-day reporting in their e-edition, I know this because I’m an online subscriber, at a lower monthly rate about $8.25 per month.

My real question is why hasn’t someone complained about these issues, especially Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg? The UNC and VT basketball game was played last night, Monday [Jan. 24], and not a word about the game in today's [Jan. 25] e-edition so there you go.

Get less and pay more.

Rufus “Buddy” Shull, Radford

Editor's Note: The Virginia Tech-UNC men's basketball game tipped off at 8 p.m. and was not over by the newspaper's 9:30 content deadline. Game coverage appeared online following the conclusion of the game.