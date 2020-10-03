Letter: Peace Prize?

I live in a remote area. I do not have nor can I operate a computer. I have a cell phone on which I visit Google. Recently I saw an article that suggested someone recommended that Trump be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Naturally I checked to see if Hell had indeed frozen over. Apparently not.

The reason given (publicly) was no war started, no war entered, 39 years yadda yadda yadda. Don't homeland wars count? What about political party diversity. What about racial unrest. What about neighborhood against neighborhood. Wasn't Trump the one who said that he could "shoot someone in the middle of the street and not get arrested?" Maybe I misunderstood...