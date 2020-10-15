Letter: Peaceful transition of power

I don’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican, if you are an American citizen you should be alarmed. The president of the United States has threatened the peaceful transfer of power, one of the basic tenets of our democracy. No president has threatened this in the history of our country. The United States of America was founded because we did not want to be ruled by a king, and we fought World War II to prevent a dictatorship. Now, we must fight this threat to our democratic principles.

At Gettysburg in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln stated that this government “of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” We have held free and fair elections—with the resultant peaceful transfers of power—during difficult periods before, such as the Civil War, World War I, the 1918 flu pandemic, the Great Depression, and World War II. We can do it again during this pandemic and under threat from this president. Please, my fellow citizens, I urge you to join me in upholding our most basic core American values—a free and fair election and a government of our own choosing—“of the people, by the people, for the people” and vote this president out of office.