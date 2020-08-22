 Skip to main content
Letter: People are being selfish
I went to Ole Miss many years ago to college. One of my best friends is 67 and lives in Memphis. In late June, his 18 year old grandson went down to a huge party in Oxford and caught COVID-19. A few days later he attended my friend's mother's 93rd birthday party and passed the virus on to 14 of the 16 relatives attending the party. My friend's mom passed away and his wife is in the hospital on a ventilator.

People who don’t distance and use masks at functions with groups of people are very selfish - especially these young kids.

RANDY WADDELL

ROANOKE

