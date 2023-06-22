The law states that motorists must yield to pedestrians who use crosswalks and follow the correct signal.

Period.

The law does not state that drivers get to behave more recklessly if the pedestrian is wearing earbuds.

Stop using that as an excuse for being careless and endangering the lives of others.

There is no quantity of earbuds that allows motorists to void the law.

This letter refers to pedestrians who are crossing legally: in the crosswalk, with the signal. They are following the law. You can look up to see that they have the “walk” signal if you need to.

You are the one breaking the law if you fail to yield. That includes driving through the intersection when the pedestrian is in another lane. That includes coming up to the crosswalk and creeping up on pedestrians. That includes thinking the pedestrians are students and therefore have less rights than townies.

All of this was covered in the driver's test you must have taken. Refresh the manual if you don’t remember. Or at least read the signs saying you must yield to pedestrians. There is no excuse for not knowing this law.

Pedestrians who cross with their signal in crosswalks are legally granted the right to do so.

You have the right to stop making excuses. You have the burden — not the option — to follow the law.

Erin Lyndal Martin, Blacksburg