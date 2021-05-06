Letter: People incarcerated should benefit from marijuana bill

Recently, the Virginia General Assembly voted to pass a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in Virginia.

Research shows that policies created as a result of marijuana legalization put many people of color in prison all over the country.

Although I’m glad the legislature voted to pass the bill legalizing recreational marijuana, I want to know how this bill will impact those who are currently incarcerated due to marijuana charges.

As someone who has lived in Virginia for most of my life, I’ve seen the harm done to Black communities by the criminalization of marijuana. I went to high school with people who are in jail for actions that are now legal.

On July 1st, this bill will allow people to legally possess and grow marijuana in Virginia. However, people serving jail and prison sentences related to marijuana will remain in jail.

When the current bill was proposed, there was a provision that included granting resentencing hearings to individuals who were incarcerated on marijuana charges.