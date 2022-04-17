Letter: People need to be educated about gambling addiction

Last autumn we were busy recognizing how we prepare to strengthen our communities in winter, especially in these times of pandemics and depression. I spoke with many people who have family members in depression and anxiety situations. My family was no different.

One of the ways of building strengths to combat hardships is to educate yourself about possible depression and health problems that come with an addiction. These addictions become too much for a family to bear. How do we prepare to combat addictions without educating the public to the addictions themselves and the dangers?

I was a Virginia health teacher and a mother of five Virginia public school graduates. Our job was to prepare students for an adult life by educating them about health issues and caring for themselves and their families. One way we update the current dangers to them is to examine the threats that have been growing and impose a threat to their health. Addiction warnings have been given a place in the classroom to recognize the dangers and risks to their well being. Keeping these threats current is important and formative.

Del. Sam Rasoul showed the ability not only to listen to a growing voice nationally but also perform as a legislator to prepare for a growing health issue. House Bill 1108 addresses gambling addiction as a way to warn the public about the dangers of being an addict to gambling. It passed unanimously and has been signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Members of Gambling Anonymous say they don’t want to be “political” but what politicians can do to serve the population is to provide awareness and educating them about pending dangers. We have medical proof gambling addiction gives the same amount of damage to a healthy life as alcohol, drugs or other addictions. Many people do not know that it’s classified as an addiction, and treatment is expensive and sometimes not effective.

When we live in an age that gambling is easily available and shows no signs of letting up, we need to applaud Virginia legislators for leading in front and encourage other states to include education in their prevention plans. The Public School Act specifically addressed preparing our young people for an adult life. We cannot leave out educating current addictions and dangers destroying quality of life.

Angela Lynn, Charlottesville