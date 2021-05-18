 Skip to main content
Letter: People of color have been tired
Letter: People of color have been tired

In response to Robert Benne's opinion piece of April 26 ("Are you getting tired of..."), and D.V. Brancati's letter in support of it on May 6 ("I stand in Benne's camp"):

I understand your fatigue. It is difficult and upsetting for white folks to have our attention drawn to the way we continuously benefit, and always have, from the deep inequities of structural racism.

But how much MORE tired are the people who have to deal with those inequities every hour of every day?

People of color have BEEN tired for generations of dealing with a society which is their own, but that systematically disadvantages and brutalizes them.

White fatigue over hearing about it, or being encouraged to come to terms with it, is just a drop compared to that ocean.

The least we can do is elect people who acknowledge this, instead of cultivating a culture of complaint. Sadly, neither Ben Cline nor Morgan Griffith show any signs of doing so.

Katherine Hoffman, Roanoke

 

