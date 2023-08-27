A short time ago I saw a large group of Gay Pride marchers who were in front of the Welcome Center in Radford.

The days when they were practically invisible are over. That bothers many religious individuals.

While the religious may believe that they should love their neighbor, it isn’t easy for them to accept gay people for who they are.

Gay couples get married and sometimes they have children. They value their family and love each and every member.

A person should be able to love and share their lives with whoever they choose and be accepted for who they are.

Francis Mathews, Radford