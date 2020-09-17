Letter: Perfect storm, USPS

It is a perfect storm; the present undermining of the USPS satisfies two agendas: the rightist Koch privatization agenda (promoted by its mouthpieces, the Cato Institute and the Heritage Foundation, among others) and Trump’s intention of causing disruption and chaos in the upcoming election balloting, much of which will be by mail.
A mail-processing machine processes 35,000 pieces of mail per hour, or almost ten (9.7) per second, a rate far beyond human capability. US Postmaster General DeJoy originally claimed he was having the sorting machines removed to make space for packages. He soon changed his position to say the machines were simply outmoded, though in neither case has he suggested how the lost sorting capacity would be replaced.
On August 21, The LA Times reported that postal workers in Santa Clarita, Calif., arrived at work in July to find their sorting machines padlocked. This makes two things evident, namely that DeJoy is lying about the reason for removal of the machines, and that the order for the removals comes from higher in Trump’s administration and clearly implicates Trump.
None of the 671 sorting machines removed this year (Wash. Post) will be replaced, DeJoy said. Concurrent with the sorter removals, postal staff and work hours have been reduced, resulting, the LA Times reports, in chaotic backlogs, spoiled perishables and death of live cargoes such as chicks.
Undermining the effectiveness of the Postal Service is a Koch strategy in promoting acceptance of privatization by destroying confidence in the Service. While that is an interest of Trump, disrupting the Postal Service at this time is of greater interest to him, since he is seeking to inject great chaos into the upcoming election to support a challenge of the outcome.
BOB CRAWFORD
ROANOKE
