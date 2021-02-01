Letter: Perilously close to losing our democracy

Brown shirts in Germany, black shirts in Italy, and red hats in America share a common thread of fascism replete with strong-man leaders, barking hatred, consumed with themselves. We approached perilously close to losing our democracy to a violent cult that believed a lie spread by Trump, cultivated by Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Rush Limbaugh, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and other far right radicals.

Insurrectionists attacked the Capitol Building, attempted to hang the vice president and murder the Speaker of the House. History remembers these horrors of similarities. The world has witnessed propagandists and ideological cults before and it knows what follows.

All of us have one question before us. Are we going to allow sedition and sociological illness to go unchecked and unpunished?

Jerry Polverino, Bent Mountain